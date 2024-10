Credit: Matlacha/ Pine Island Fire Control District

The Weather Authority has been tracking the heavy rainfall caused by Milton.

Due to the possible heavy rainfall, parts of Southwest Florida could see more than 8 inches of rain through the middle of the week, prompting another need for sandbags for some to limit flooding.

For additional information on sand and sandbag availability or sandbag assistance for those with special needs, please contact the Collier County Road, Bridge & Stormwater Maintenance Division at (239) 252-8924.

Below are sandbag locations throughout Southwest Florida and the hours that service will be available:

Collier County has three locations with sand, empty sandbags and shovels.

UPDATE: As of Sunday, all three Collier County locations have run out of sand. Each location will receive 50 tons of sand on Monday at 10 a.m.

Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park, 810 39th Ave. NE, Naples, FL 34120, by the pickleball courts.

North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109

Sun-N-Fun Lagoon parking lot and at Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113, in the grassy area between the parking lots.

Since shovels are limited, it is recommended that you bring your own shovel or trowel. There is a limit of 10 bags per person.

For additional information on sand and sandbag availability or sandbag assistance for those with special needs, please contact the Collier County Road, Bridge & Stormwater Maintenance Division at 239-252-8924.

Charlotte County has three self-service sandbag locations.

UPDATE: As of Sunday, all three Charlotte County sandbag sites are closed.

Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive in Englewood (between the two stormwater retention ponds)

Franz Ross Park, 19333 Quesada Ave., in Port Charlotte (near the football field)

Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., east of Punta Gorda (near the football field at Franz)

Punta Gorda—Free sandbags will be available at 3130 Cooper St., the last entrance on the left by flag poles.

Sand and up to 10 bags will be provided while supplies last. Residents must bring their own shovels.

Lee County has the following locations:

Sanibel —The Sanibel Fire & Rescue District has received a delivery of sand and sandbags. The location of the pile is 2401 Library Way. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the District at 239-472-5525.

—The Sanibel Fire & Rescue District has received a delivery of sand and sandbags. The location of the pile is 2401 Library Way. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the District at 239-472-5525. Fort Myers Beach —More sandbags will be available at Town Hall around 11:30 a.m. Bags and sand will be available Monday, until 3:00 p.m.

—More sandbags will be available at Town Hall around 11:30 a.m. Bags and sand will be available Monday, until 3:00 p.m. Fort Myers — South Trail Fire & Rescue at station 63, 5531 Halifax Ave., Fort Myers is out of sand and sandbags as of Sunday. However, they are expecting a delivery on Monday. When they reopen, there’s a maximum of 20 bags per household.

— South Trail Fire & Rescue at station 63, 5531 Halifax Ave., Fort Myers is out of sand and sandbags as of Sunday. However, they are expecting a delivery on Monday. When they reopen, there’s a maximum of 20 bags per household. San Carlos Park —Sand and sandbags are available at San Carlos Park Fire District Station 54, located at 16900 Oriole Road. There is a limit of 10 bags per household. Bags can be picked up at the lobby. Bring your own shovel. Be prepared to fill and load your own sandbags. Make sure your vehicle can transport the weight of the sandbags. ( UPDATE: Out of sand at this location, will update via Facebook/Instagram if/when more is available)

—Sand and sandbags are available at San Carlos Park Fire District Station 54, located at 16900 Oriole Road. There is a limit of 10 bags per household. Bags can be picked up at the lobby. Bring your own shovel. Be prepared to fill and load your own sandbags. Make sure your vehicle can transport the weight of the sandbags. ( Out of sand at this location, will update via Facebook/Instagram if/when more is available) North Fort Myers —Sandbags will be located at North Fort Myers Parks and Recreation, 2000 N. Recreation Parkway. Sand will be located in the back of the park, next to the county mulch pile. Please bring your own shovel to fill the bags.

—Sandbags will be located at North Fort Myers Parks and Recreation, 2000 N. Recreation Parkway. Sand will be located in the back of the park, next to the county mulch pile. Please bring your own shovel to fill the bags. Matlacha—More sand just arrived at Station 1. They have no sandbags left at this time. They are getting more and anticipate having them by noon Monday. Follow them on Facebook for more information.

Hendry County sand bagging will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

There are two sand bag locations:

The Clewiston Public Works Division located at 1300 S Olympia St Clewiston, FL 33440 and the Emergency Operations Center located at 4425 West SR80, LaBelle.

Sand and bags will be available at both locations daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will not be anyone available to help you fill the sandbags. However, there are sand funnels that will assist in making the job easier.

The following information should be considered:

You should have a minimum of 2 people to fill the sandbags.

Sandbags are only effective in water that is no more than 15 inches deep.

Bring your own shovel and bags if you have them, however bags will be available at both sites.

This will continue year-round so that you may prepare early outside of hurricane season to have the sandbags in place.

There will be a maximum of 10 bags per vehicle/visit.

Refer to this article for further updates.

Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.