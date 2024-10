Sanibel is already dealing with flooding from the heavy rain we’ve seen over the past few days, and Milton is expected to bring 10 feet of storm surge to the island.

County leaders have advised people living on the Sanibel to leave.

People are feeling nervous, thinking to themselves, “Not again,” but they told WINK News reporter Asha Patel they’re glad they got more than a day’s notice. During Ian, they had to just pick up and leave—but hearing the words evacuation doesn’t make anyone feel too good.

“We need people to be off the island at 10 pm tomorrow Tuesday,” said Sanibel Public Information Officer Eric Jackson.

Many people did just that on Monday afternoon, as it was bumper-to-bumper traffic with people getting off the island.

“I am evacuating, I am going to Miami. I am getting out of that cone. We had that storm a few weeks ago, and the whole island got flooded,” said Sanibel resident Dean Drobnyk.

People on Sanibel told us they are taking no chances, and the city isn’t taking any chances either.

City leaders said to expect flooding and up to 10 feet of storm surge.

On Blind Pass Beach, we saw mounds of sand in an attempt to stop the impending storm’s effects.

By the causeway, the Florida Department of Transportation said they’re making sure the causeway stays safe and operational after the storm passes, so they added additional stone near the toll booth.

Mike Ferrerio said he’s making sure he got everything his wife asked him to before he leaves the island Tuesday morning, “I’m well packed and well strapped–my wife’s clothes; she’s not in town, and she said to bring that home I said ‘don’t worry honey ill bring that home.'”

The city wants people to evacuate by 10 p.m. Tuesday, so you still do have some time left, but city officials are encouraging people to go as soon as they can to avoid backups.