North Manasota Key picks up the pieces while south waits to see their home

A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
The north end of Manasota Key has been open since Saturday.
As of Monday evening, the south end remains closed, leaving neighbors in the dark while the north side starts cleanup. For those living on Slip Shod Manor, cleanup starts with removing sand.
Joy is a fitting name for a woman staying so positive.
“I have to be, or else I’d have to change my name,” said resident Joy Whipple.
Despite the state of Whipple’s home after Hurricane Milton.
“I can touch the roof of the garage,” said Whipple.
Sand fills and surrounds the stand-alone garage. Same for the first floor of the house.
“20,000 to get all the sand. There was 3 feet of sand all around the house,” said Whipple. “And now there’s more, so there’s 3 feet inside this first floor. In the back, part of the seawall, you can see, there’s a retaining wall under here, so right over there that big opening that was a sliding glass door, so it filled in and kept going in right on through.”
Joy’s three-story home looks more like a two-story because of all the sand.
Those break-away walls did what they were supposed to: break away.
The other portion of the cement slab was found next door in Sam Scherz’s backyard across the street.
“This house is totally awash. It came right in and right out they lost everything,” said Whipple. “They have the blue patio that they had just poured not too long ago a huge slab of it is in their living room. It is amazing what water can do.”
Rob Fey watches over their home and oversaw Helene’s cleanup.
“We had it all ripped apart, cleaned and dried out, and you know what happened after that,” said Fey.
It’s a positive bunch living on Slip Shod Manor. Grateful for what’s left but candidly overwhelmed.
“It’s surreal seeing your friend’s homes destroyed is unimaginable,” said one neighbor.
There is no timeline for when The south end of Manasota Key will open to neighbors, but Charlotte County says crews are working as fast as they can and thanks neighbors for their patience.