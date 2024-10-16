WINK News

Watch Now

Mobile medical clinics available in Charlotte County

Writer: Kendell Gordon
Published: Updated:
Credit: Noticias Wink

If you need the bare necessities after the recent impact of hurricanes Helene and Milton, Mobile Medical Clinics in Charlotte County can help.

They will be offering healthcare services at comfort stations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these locations:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 16: Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W, Rotonda West
  • Thursday, Oct. 17: Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte
  • Friday, Oct. 18: Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte

Each comfort station has restrooms, showers and laundry facilities available for free use daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Charlotte County Transit Services is offering rides to those who need them. To schedule, call 941-833-4000.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.