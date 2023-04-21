Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump battling for GOP dominance

While Donald Trump prepares to speak in Fort Myers, the argument could be made that Florida is the property of Governor Ron DeSantis. Despite the dominant win by DeSantis in November, voters are still looking at Trump to take home the Republican bid in 2024. Well, that’s what the poll numbers seemingly indicate.

It’s safe to say that Trump wants to knock out DeSantis before he even gets into the presidential race.

The one-time allies have become rivals amid what could become a heated competition for the GOP nomination, despite DeSantis not formally announcing his candidacy. And history says Trump goes on the attack once you’re his rival.

On Friday, law enforcement flooded downtown Fort Myers anticipating Trump’s arrival.

The news that Trump will get to Fort Myers excites people like Carolyn Smith and Norma Goevel.

Contrastly, Trump’s arrival gets other people fired up.

“I like to talk to him because he needs to keep his mouth shut. That’s what’s got him in trouble,” one man said in downtown Fort Myers.

“I am grateful to the current administration, which is doing its best to support all people and to try it tried to save our wonderful planet for future generations,” Mary said.

Unlike Mary, Republican congressman Byron Donalds, who represents Lee and Collier Counties, told WINK News he can’t wait to hear what Trump says. Donalds has endorsed the former president to be the President again. Donalds believes Trump has proven he knows how to run the country.

“You’re gonna need somebody who can step in immediately and assert themselves on the world stage, it’s gonna be important for us,” Donalds said.

WINK News asked political scientist Aubrey Jewett if Trump’s trip to Fort Myers for the Lincoln Reagan dinner made much difference in his campaign.

“For Trump, it matters quite a bit. And again, in two ways, one is trying to create that image that he is the candidate of choice in Florida, and by Floridians, not DeSantis. And so that’s important to him. But also, if push comes to shove, and this really becomes a very competitive primary state-by-state, Trump doesn’t want to give up on Florida, right? I mean, he’s moved to Florida. He considers himself a Florida man now to not just DeSantis. And so he would like to win the state of Florida in the Republican primary,” Jewett said.

Eleven members of Florida’s congressional delegation have endorsed Trump, including Donalds, while only one has sided with DeSantis.