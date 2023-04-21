Naples neighbors unsure about best way to rebuild Gulf Shore Blvd

Rebuilding Gulf Shore Boulevard North after its heavy damage from Hurricane Ian has led to a new look and feel along Naples’ signature street. Some neighbors are fine with that, while others are worried the rebuild will lead to unacceptable changes.

The area was flooded with sand and water from the storm. While some parts are rebuilding, others are changing completely. Rebuilding the stretch of Gulf Shore between South Golf Drive and Mooring Line Drive has some people nervous, but Jack Breen is not one of those people.

All the rebuilding prompted the Naples Planning Advisory Board to recommend the city council put a temporary moratorium on new construction there for a year, but Breen thinks that’s the wrong way to go. He points to the new Four Seasons by the Naples Beach Club.

“We see all this rebuild going on… economically, it’s good; it’ll help lift the property values, give another place for people to stay and to eat and to go,” Breen said.

Kathy Feagley agrees. She walks her dog Emma down Gulf Shore Boulevard all the time.

“I never see any heavy dump trucks or construction vehicles driving up and down Gulf Shore Boulevard,” Feagley said.

The Naples City Council debated the issue but made no decision. Instead, council members asked the Naples Planning Advisory Board to put its proposal in writing. The board believes the city must come up with a plan for storm [other redevelopment.]

“I don’t have a problem with it,” Feagley said. “I mean, you know, some stuff got damaged beyond repair in the hurricane; it’s going to have to come down, and a new building is going to have to open [in] its place.”