Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: Can I still use my gift cards?

The Bed bath & Beyond store located at 13499 South Cleveland Ave. Credit: WINK News

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after the home goods retailer failed to secure the money to stay afloat.

On Monday, the store, at Bell Tower, was way busier than expected. A lot of people at the store said they were sad to see the brick-and-mortar store shutting down after 52 years of the company’s existence.

“It’s disappointing, you know,” said Lisa Kates, who was shopping on Monday. “They had everything right. That’s what was the beauty of it, ya know?”

According to a press release, the “company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as the company begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations.” The company also stated it “intends to uphold its commitments to customers, employees, and partners, including continued payment of employee wages and benefits, maintaining customer programs, and honoring obligations to critical vendors.”

Sue Gove, President & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said, “Millions of customers have trusted us through the most important milestones in their lives – from going to college to getting married, settling into a new home to having a baby. Our teams have worked with incredible purpose to support and strengthen our beloved banners, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.”

Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Southwest Florida

Cape Coral Bed Bath & Beyond

1827 Northeast Pine Island Road

Cape Coral, FL 33909

(239) 242-0221

Fort Myers Bed Bath & Beyond

13499 South Cleveland Avenue

Fort Myers, FL 33907

(239) 482-4713

Naples Bed Bath & Beyond

13585 Tamiami Trail North

Naples, FL 34110

(239) 566-1184

Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza

5351 North Airport Pulling Road

Naples, FL 34109

(239) 514-8293

Port Charlotte

18700 Veterans Boulevard

Port Charlotte, FL 33954

(941) 766-0277

The closest buybuy Baby store to Southwest Florida is in Brandon, to our north.

Some commonly asked questions and answers from Bed Bath & Beyond:

Can I still shop at Bed Bath & Beyond stores?

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores are open and serving customers as we begin our wind-down process.

When will store closing sales start?

Store closing sales will start on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. We encourage you to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best.

Can I still shop online?

Yes, customers can continue to shop online at this time.

Can I still use the Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY app?

Yes, customers can continue using the Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY app at this time.

I placed an online order but haven’t received it yet. Will it still be delivered?

We expect all in-stock orders will be fulfilled.

When will sales be final? Can I still make returns at Bed Bath & Beyond?

We expect to accept returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to April 26, 2023, in

accordance with our usual policies until May 24, 2023. Store closing sales will start on April 26, 2023. All purchases during our store closing sales will be final.

Can I still earn and redeem my Welcome Rewards?

We expect customers can redeem Welcome Rewards until May 15, 2023. We are no longer

awarding Welcome Rewards on purchases.

Can I still use merchandise credits?

We expect customers can redeem merchandise credits until May 15, 2023.

Can I still use gift cards?

We expect customers can use gift cards through May 8, 2023.

Can I still use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons?

We anticipate that we will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023, when we will start our store-closing sales, where customers will be able to shop for their favorite products at deep discounts.

The Company has provided additional information at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/bbby. Stakeholders with questions can contact the Company’s Claims Agent, Kroll LLC, at BBBYInfo@ra.kroll.com, (833) 570-5355, or (646) 440-4806 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.