Mostly sunny conditions with lower humidity continue into Tuesday afternoon

Another quiet day for Southwest Florida with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity keeping things comfortable.

Skies will be mostly clear to start the day and by the afternoon, high-level cloud cover will increase slightly and persist into the evening.

Because of the dry conditions and much of our area still experiencing severe drought, the risk of fire danger is high today and until rain returns this upcoming weekend. Please remember to not drag chains behind vehicles, safely dispose of cigarettes and make sure to drown any outdoor fires in water.

Red tide concentrations remain low or non-existent along our coastline. Low concentrations are currently only found in the Pine Island Sound area, Captiva Pass and near Venice.

BOATERS: Tuesday is a gorgeous day to be on the water, 1 to 2 foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.