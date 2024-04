The Golden Gate golf course has been closed for more than four years, but the future looks bright.

“We’re just very honored to be a part of this, and the team, we’re having fun, and I can’t wait for the doors to open,” said Cindy Darland, executive producer at First Tee Naples/Collier.

Collier commissioners unanimously approved a long term lease and operating agreement to reopen the Golden Gate golf course Tuesday.

“Having a golf course available right outside our door, having scholarship academy and classrooms for our kids to do after-school homework, right by the golf course, will be extraordinary,” added Darland.

A newly formed charity made an offer to step in mid-December and eventually won a competitive bid.

“So many travel outside of Collier County, and they take their money with them to find good green fees,” said Cece Zenti of Collier County. “Arthrex is bringing this golf course back to life.”

The new nonprofit was formed by the family that owns the company Arthrex. Cindy Darland of First Tee is working with Arthrex, and all the plans are moving forward.

“Our first tee is built on the mission to the nine core values to the game of golf. So, we do teach the honesty, integrity, perseverance, sportsmanship to the game of golf,” Darland explained.

The cost of development is expected to be about $21 million. The Gate Golf Club Inc. will design, build and operate the project, and the county will put $6 million to help fund it.

“I feel very happy with the knowledge that this course will not only be one that is incredibly good for the community, but one that will be very stable,” said Commissioner Burt Saunders, who oversees Golden Gate.

The Golden Gate Veterans Nursing Home, adult daycare center, and Veterans Services Center will also be going up on this property, but the golf course is expected to open in the fall of 2025.