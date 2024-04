Collier County commissioners were thinking of terminating their contract with Naples Pickleball Center.

Before this decision was made, WINK News spoke with Collier County residents.

“I think the thing is good the way that it is,” said Dwayne Calhoun from Collier County.

“I don’t know anything about the past vendor or what the future vendor might have in mind for changing, but it’s pretty nice right now,” said David Sauter.

There was a decision on whether or not to terminate a contract with Naples Pickleball Center.

WINK News asked, “Why are you here today?”

“I wish I really knew that answer because there’s been zero communication with me from parks and rec,” said Robert Strommen, a managing partner.

He said the company got a letter from the county saying their contract was up for a recommendation for termination by parks and rec to the commissioners.

“I reached out to parks and rec three different times asking for a meeting to talk about what is prompted the letter, all three times they ignored it, they never responded back to me,” said Strommen.

He hoped commissioners hear him out, but county staff said they had a hard time obtaining remitting payments, addressing member and public complaints, and adhering to general compliance under the agreement.

“This is about 35 staff, people, 75 volunteers, who have committed themselves to making sure that we exceed expectations,” Strommen said. “We’ve supported 30, not for profits, because of our activities, raising $170,000 for nonprofits, which has nothing to do with contractual obligations. It has everything to do with our commitment to the community.”

We went to East Naples Community Park and talked to people about their thoughts on the possible changes.

“I think it’s sad that the county had to let it get this far,” said Edythe Verbesky from Collier County.

“We’re new to pickleball. But it seems to be very affordable. So, as long as that doesn’t change, I think it would be a good thing. But the courts are in good condition,” said Judy Calhoun.

The county said there will be no disruption to service and staff will keep working until a new agreement is in place.

On Tuesday, county commissioners decided not to terminate the contract and are giving Naples Pickleball Center another chance. They agreed it’s too soon to just terminate, and hope Strommen takes it seriously.

Commissioners plan to talk about it again in a few weeks.