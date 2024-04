Credit: Greater Naples Fire Rescue

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a 25-acre brush fire at Mile Marker 96 on I-75 in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

The brush fire was responded to the fire along with the Florida Forest Service, North Collier Fire Rescue District, and Collier County Sheriff’s Office helicopter on Thursday afternoon. Credit: Greater Naples Fire Rescue

According to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue Crew, around 95% of the fire has been contained; however, the heavy smoke in the area has diminished the air quality for nearby residents.

Hazy conditions along Immokalee Road have been reported.

Crews advise motorists to drive cautiously when traveling through the area.