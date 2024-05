Weather Forecast

What’s Ahead:

Mild and Humid Morning – Temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s

Hot & Humid Day – Highs in the lower 90s

Isolated Rain and Storms Will Impact Coastal Communities This Evening

Monday: Monday morning is mild and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Dry weather will be with us for your Monday morning and afternoon, but isolated storms will again pop up later this evening. Since those isolated storms develop later this evening, we will see a hot and humid afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with temperatures feeling like the mid-90s throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday: Tuesday morning will begin relatively mild, with temperatures in the lower 70s. Tuesday will start dry, but isolated storms will develop in the late afternoon and continue through the evening. Our sea breeze boundary looks to develop more inland, meaning these isolated storms will impact Southwest Florida’s inland communities with drier conditions along the coast. Highs will be quite hot again and in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: We will see mild and muggy conditions with temperatures in the lower 70s Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking drier, with only a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be hotter Wednesday afternoon due to the drier conditions. Highs in the lower to mid 90s and feeling like the mid to upper 90s.

Tropics Update:

Tropical development is not expected over the next 7 days. This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week – “Prepare Before Hurricane Season” is Today’s Focus.