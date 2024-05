The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission tranquilized a Florida black bear spotted in downtown Fort Myers on Monday morning.

Adam Brown, an FWC spokesperson, said the trap they brought in was not working so they used a tranquilizer gun.

The bear will be relocated, but FWC has not said where it will be taken yet.

The Florida black bear was spotted in downtown Fort Myers early in the morning in the area of Broadway and Victoria Avenue.

The bear was originally found between a box truck and a trailer behind the fence of the employee parking lot of Appliances To Go USA at 2155 Broadway.

“I’m sitting there, just enjoying my coffee in the morning like I typically do, watching your news, and there was a picture of my trailer on the news, and there’s a bear sneaking in between the trailer and the truck. I said, ‘Okay, that’s an interesting story,’ so I told my wife, ‘Hey, there’s something going on in the yard,’ and she told me I better go get myself over there,” said Mickey Rosado, the owner of Appliances To Go USA.

The bear roamed freely in the lot, but was secured in the fenced area of the appliance store. It is unclear how it got in there.

There were three Florida Fish and Wildlife trucks on the scene along with Fort Myers Police officers.

How many bears are there in Florida?

FWC estimates there to be approximately 4,050 bears statewide. Bears roam forests and swamps from Eglin Air Force Base in the Panhandle to Ocala National Forest in the state’s midsection to Big Cypress National Preserve in Southwest Florida. Bears currently occupy 49 percent of their historic range in seven bear subpopulations. While many subpopulations appear to be doing well, others are clearly still recovering.

What do I do if I see a bear?

FWC said – if you encounter a bear at close range, remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice.

Do NOT feed or intentionally attract bears. If a bear eats something on your property, take note of what it is and secure it once the bear leaves.

NEVER approach or surprise a bear. If you see a bear from a distance, enjoy the experience, but do not move toward the bear. If you are close, do not make any sudden or abrupt movements. Back away slowly and be sure the bear has an obvious escape route.

If you are in your yard,