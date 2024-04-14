Large brush fire in Highlands County

CREDIT: ‘Happening Events In Highlands County Florida’ Facebook page

Highlands County Fire Rescue is responding to an active brush fire scene near the south end of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to the fire along with the Highlands County Sheriff’s office, The Florida Fire Service, and the Sebring Fire Department. CREDIT: ‘Happening Events In Highlands County Florida’ Facebook page CREDIT: ‘Happening Events In Highlands County Florida’ Facebook page CREDIT: ‘Happening Events In Highlands County Florida’ Facebook page

Authorities in Highlands County are asking residents to steer clear of the area surrounding Granada Boulevard and Schumacher Road.

As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, all homes on Granada Boulevard between Edgewater Drive and Ortego Street are being evacuated.

Residents are able to go to the community center in Sun ‘n Lake if they are being evacuated or can’t reach their homes.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.