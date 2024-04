Credit: Highlands County Fire Rescue

The Sebring Fire Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a brush fire that nearly devastated homes in the area.

The fire was reported to emergency response crews around noon on Sunday around Kenmore Street and Granada Boulevard near the south end of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring.

According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, the brush fire was estimated to be 55 acres in size.

Credit: Highlands County Fire Rescue

Deputies traveled home to home to evacuate residents from nearly 20 structures located along Granada Boulevard between Edgewater Drive and Ortego Street.

The evacuated residents were temporarily relocated to the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center. Credit: Highlands County Fire Rescue

The evacuation order was lifted at around 4:25 p.m., with crews clearing the scene at around 5 p.m.

According to HCFR, no injuries or property damage was reported.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters warn residents to expect to see lingering smoke through the night.