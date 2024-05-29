Firefighters combat 6-acre brush fire on North Tamiami Trail at Littleton Road

Smoke filled the sky in North Fort Myers Tuesday afternoon due to a six-acre brush fire.

Drivers braved through clouds of smoke as flames, and the smell of burning acreage lingered for hours on Tuesday along Tamiami Trail and Littleton Road.

“I couldn’t tell if it was just somebody’s neighborhood trash fire or somebody’s house,” said North Fort Myers resident Max Oaks. “Maybe they’ve caught fire, but it looks a little excessive for just a neighborhood-like cookout. “

What started as 6 acres quickly spread to 20 acres in hours.

North Fort Myers Fire Department crews battled the flames as the Lee County Sheriff’s office diverted traffic.

All southbound lanes of North Tamiami Trail at Littleton Road were shut down as authorities battled the flames.

Neighbors drove on their golf carts to watch all the action.

“It started getting gray and black.” said Oaks, “And I couldn’t tell what was burning out there.”

Onlookers say this area that’s now charred was once where a large homeless population stayed.

“I would pretty much guarantee there is; I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where it started,” said North Fort Myers resident Pat. “They just put up gates like those down there at the main entrance, and suddenly, there’s a fire?”

The latest update from the Florida Forestry Service is that the fire is 95% contained.

Crews were mopping up the area early Tuesday night, but the scene is now clear.