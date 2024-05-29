Firefighters combat 6-acre brush fire on North Tamiami Trail at Littleton Road

WINK News
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at the El Jobean Fishing Pier, causing the complete closure of the fishing spot until repairs were made.
The Weather Authority is tracking record-high temperatures for this Wednesday, with isolated rain and storms moving from the coast to inland.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has reopened after being closed overnight on Tuesday; however, the feeling is short-lived as the bridge will be closed to add a pedestrian crosswalk.
Charlotte County has implemented a temporary burn ban on all outdoor burning, as well as the use of fireworks and sparklers.
Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to say goodbye and celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar.
While we stock up on supplies and prepare for hurricane season, the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is too, in a different way.
It’s been a long time coming: Caxambas Park is being brought back to its former glory.
Whether you’re struggling to make the left turn yourself, or are stuck behind someone who is, everyone WINK spoke to agrees: something needs to change.
Construction crews working on the roads and metal cranes picking up debris are the signs of progress for the people in Matlacha.
Those nineties won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
The city is stepping in to get people a blast of cold air at a Fort Myers condominium that had been without air conditioning for 12 days.
Get ready to save! Two sales tax holidays take place in the next couple months.
The county says the land could help with workforce housing, parks, fire operations and conservation.
It’s a miscommunication that upset neighbors in Lehigh Acres.
Smoke filled the sky in North Fort Myers Tuesday afternoon due to a six-acre brush fire.
Drivers braved through clouds of smoke as flames, and the smell of burning acreage lingered for hours on Tuesday along Tamiami Trail and Littleton Road.
“I couldn’t tell if it was just somebody’s neighborhood trash fire or somebody’s house,” said North Fort Myers resident Max Oaks. “Maybe they’ve caught fire, but it looks a little excessive for just a neighborhood-like cookout. “
What started as 6 acres quickly spread to 20 acres in hours.
North Fort Myers Fire Department crews battled the flames as the Lee County Sheriff’s office diverted traffic.
All southbound lanes of North Tamiami Trail at Littleton Road were shut down as authorities battled the flames.
Neighbors drove on their golf carts to watch all the action.
“It started getting gray and black.” said Oaks, “And I couldn’t tell what was burning out there.”
Onlookers say this area that’s now charred was once where a large homeless population stayed.
“I would pretty much guarantee there is; I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where it started,” said North Fort Myers resident Pat. “They just put up gates like those down there at the main entrance, and suddenly, there’s a fire?”
The latest update from the Florida Forestry Service is that the fire is 95% contained.
Crews were mopping up the area early Tuesday night, but the scene is now clear.