Charlotte County under temporary burn ban

Charlotte County has implemented a temporary burn ban on all outdoor burning, as well as the use of fireworks and sparklers.

According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, the ban was implemented due to continued drought-like conditions and windy forecasts, which can allow fires to increase in intensity and spread quickly.

The outdoor burn ban includes recreational fires, the burning of yard waste, and pile burning for land clearing.

Controlled burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are exempt from the ban.

The burn ban will remain in place until it is repealed by the Board of County Commissioners.

