Charlotte County under temporary burn ban

Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to say goodbye and celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar.
While we stock up on supplies and prepare for hurricane season, the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is too, in a different way.
It’s been a long time coming: Caxambas Park is being brought back to its former glory.
Whether you’re struggling to make the left turn yourself, or are stuck behind someone who is, everyone WINK spoke to agrees: something needs to change.
Construction crews working on the roads and metal cranes picking up debris are the signs of progress for the people in Matlacha.
Those nineties won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
The city is stepping in to get people a blast of cold air at a Fort Myers condominium that had been without air conditioning for 12 days.
Get ready to save! Two sales tax holidays take place in the next couple months.
The county says the land could help with workforce housing, parks, fire operations and conservation.
It’s a miscommunication that upset neighbors in Lehigh Acres.
Every Thursday, Project Justice, along with the NAACP, said they would protest her decision and the events that led to Christopher Jordan being killed.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled that you can be kicked out of your car during a traffic stop so K9 can search it.
Smoke is filling the sky in North Fort Myers due to a six-acre brush fire.
ECS sprinter McKenzie Travis sprints to history as she becomes eighth woman in FHSAA history to win Triple Crown.
Charlotte County has implemented a temporary burn ban on all outdoor burning, as well as the use of fireworks and sparklers.
According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, the ban was implemented due to continued drought-like conditions and windy forecasts, which can allow fires to increase in intensity and spread quickly.
The outdoor burn ban includes recreational fires, the burning of yard waste, and pile burning for land clearing.
Controlled burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are exempt from the ban.
The burn ban will remain in place until it is repealed by the Board of County Commissioners.