FMPD wants to speak with a truck driver concerning the downtown Fort Myers shooting

Fort Myers Police want to speak to a truck driver that could be critical to solving the downtown Fort Myers shooting. Crime Stoppers released a surveillance image of a truck Wednesday afternoon, and police want to speak with the driver.

Fort Myers City Councilman Johnny Streets told WINK News he is working to bring back his downtown entertainment ordinance. His original measure called for drones, checkpoints, parking restrictions, and more.

A police spokesperson told WINK News the department would support any safety initiative the city adopts.

Adam Rudlaff will spend a lot more days in a hospital room. He’s in the hospital because he was shot Saturday night on his way home from work when a fight broke out and escalated to shots being fired.

“It’s kind of scary. I live right next to it there live right down the street as well,” Rudlaff said.

There were a lot of people in the streets of downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Police said that two groups of bikers got into a fight leading to the shooting.

“We have multiple victims here. But we definitely empathize with the innocent bystander that was struck, you know, with some shrapnel from a bullet that was, you know, fired during a struggle,” Fort Myers Police Department’s public information officer Kristin Capuzzi said.

And Capuzzi told WINK News that detectives are pouring over surveillance videos from street cameras for any clues.

“We are making good progress in this case,” Capuzzi said.

And that’s why detectives are not releasing the surveillance video. Councilman Streets met with the city manager Wednesday and told WINK News they agreed.

“We went over some strategies, some I can, may not be able to talk about because the police chief is they’re really doing an incredible job of putting things together to hopefully soon make an arrest,” Streets said.

“We have excellent surveillance down there were We were down there during this incident within seconds,” Capuzzi said.

Rudlaff is thankful to be alive, but he’s also learned violence can happen in an instant.

“Anything could happen at any given time. I’m living proof of it,” Rudlaff said.

The truck appeared to be a white four-door pickup with a black bed and black trim. If you recognize the truck, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or FMPD.