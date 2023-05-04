Bonita Springs pushes for less through truck traffic on Old 41 through new ordinance

Bonita Springs City Council continues to prioritize an initiative to increase the pedestrian-friendliness of the Old 41 corridor. Council voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a no-through truck traffic ordinance that could decrease the amount of unnecessary traffic along the Old 41 roadway.

Since 2017, traffic at Old 41’s main roundabout increased by 13% to an average of 12,500 visits per day, with 25% of the visits being a mix of trucks, trailers and three-axel trucks, according to a study completed by transportation, engineering and planning firm McMahon Associates.

Through the ordinance, Council can establish no-through zones on streets that meet one of four criteria, including those with traffic lanes less than 12 feet wide, roads surrounded by predominately residential areas, streets where rights of way are pedestrian-focused or roadways where truck traffic is causing damage to their surfaces.

