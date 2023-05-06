Southwest Florida celebrates the Royals

The Coronation of King Charles III is one of the most highly-anticipated events in recent history.

All eyes are watching around the world, including right here in Southwest Florida, as people gathered at The Pub Naples located in Mercato.

The 74-year-old is the 40th monarch crowned at Westminster Abbey, a tradition dating back to William the Conqueror in 1066.

Trumpets sounded inside the medieval abbey and the congregation shouted “God save King Charles” as the ceremony began. Outside, thousands of spectators and a smattering of protesters converged along the route to Westminster Abbey that King Charles III and his wife Camilla took in a diamond jubilee state coach.

This marked the final mile of a seven-decade journey for Charles from heir to monarch.

“I admire that they’ve kept their history and everybody still respects it,” added Donna Werner from New Fairfield, Connecticut.

Saturday’s Coronation is the first in 70 years. With roughly 2,000 guests, it is a much smaller affair than the 8,000 who attended his mother’s in 1953. Queen Elizabeth II passed away September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.