Bonita Springs man accused of deadly stabbing on New York Street

Roberto Domingo Rodriguez, 39. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies say he stabbed a man to death in a driveway on New York Street.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Roberto Domingo Rodriguez was arrested after deputies received a call around 2 p.m. regarding the stabbing. A single victim was found with wounds in the driveway of a home on New York Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies found Rodriguez in the area of Tennessee Street and Kentucky Street. He was detained and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives learned that an altercation occurred inside a home on New York Street that led to the victim being stabbed to death by Rodriguez. The victim and Rodriguez are known to each other, and this was an isolated incident.

Rodriguez faces a charge of second-degree murder.