Woman arrested for stealing $12,000 from elderly dementia patient

Tracey Anna Massey

The very person who is supposed to help care for you in your golden years is now accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a man who battled dementia.

Former Collier County nursing home employee Tracey Anna Massey faces multiple felony charges, including exploitation of the elderly and grand theft, following a Collier Sheriff’s Office investigation.

“This individual preyed on a vulnerable member of our community, and that’s unacceptable in Collier County,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Thanks to excellent investigative work by our detectives, she has been removed from our community and will now be held accountable for her criminal actions.”

Collier County Sheriff’s deputy. Credit: WINK News

CCSO tells WINK News the thefts happened between September 2022 and March 2023. Massey served as an activity manager at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Facility in East Naples at the time.

Massey’s accused of stealing nine checks totaling $11,900 from the victim and depositing them into her personal bank accounts.

Investigators stated Massey told them “the victim gave her some of the checks as a return payment for money borrowed.” Detectives’ review of bank records debunked those claims.

The victim is now deceased.