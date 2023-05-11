Groups uniting in Fort Myers to build beds for kids displaced by Ian

Stock photo by Cats Coming

On Thursday, different groups are coming together at a Fort Myers church to build dozens of beds for children who lost theirs in Hurricane Ian.

Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers and the Islands partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to organize a huge build day to support kids impacted by Ian. Together, they will build 100 beds for children in Lee County who still need a place to lay their heads.

The volunteers in red will assemble frames and other parts, and the beds will be given to the kids on Saturday.

“We knew in the wake of Hurricane Ian that there are a lot of children here in the county that don’t have a place to lay their head at night; they’re sleeping on the floor, they’re sleeping on a sofa, or they’re sleeping on a recliner,” said Leah McCann, CEO of Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers and the Islands. “We’re actually building 100 beds. And then on Saturday, we’re gonna go deliver those beds for these children. They’re gonna have a new mattress, a pillow, new blankets, and really just a place to say, ‘This is mine.'”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer-driven nonprofit. Since its start in 2012, it’s delivered nearly 150,000 beds to children across the U.S.

You can donate at this link. Even a $5 donation will give a child a pillow of their very own.