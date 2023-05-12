WINK News

Data breach at Community Health Systems puts 1.2 Million patients at risk

Writer: Melvin Vigo
It appears in a recent incident, more than 1.2 million patients have been exposed to potential risks due to a data breach at Community Health Systems. A lawsuit filed May 5 claims the breach, which occurred in February of 2023, raised concerns regarding the privacy and security of sensitive medical information.

The lawsuit filed by Timothy Ferguson stated:

  • The breach involved unauthorized access to CHS’s database, compromising personal data such as names, addresses, medical records, and, in some cases, social security numbers.
  • Upon discovering the breach, CHS immediately initiated an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to assess the extent of the incident and implement necessary measures to mitigate further risks.
  • The affected patients have been notified, and CHS is working diligently to provide support and guidance to help them safeguard their personal information.
  • Authorities, including law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies, have been informed about the incident, and CHS is cooperating fully with their investigations.
  • The organization is also in the process of conducting its own internal audit to identify any vulnerabilities in its systems and address them promptly.

Read the entire lawsuit below:

If your information has been exposed, visit FTC or IdentityTheft.gov/databreach for detailed advice about your particular situation.

