Data breach at Community Health Systems puts 1.2 Million patients at risk

Photo via MGN.

It appears in a recent incident, more than 1.2 million patients have been exposed to potential risks due to a data breach at Community Health Systems. A lawsuit filed May 5 claims the breach, which occurred in February of 2023, raised concerns regarding the privacy and security of sensitive medical information.

The lawsuit filed by Timothy Ferguson stated:

The breach involved unauthorized access to CHS’s database, compromising personal data such as names, addresses, medical records, and, in some cases, social security numbers.

Upon discovering the breach, CHS immediately initiated an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to assess the extent of the incident and implement necessary measures to mitigate further risks.

The affected patients have been notified, and CHS is working diligently to provide support and guidance to help them safeguard their personal information.

Authorities, including law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies, have been informed about the incident, and CHS is cooperating fully with their investigations.

The organization is also in the process of conducting its own internal audit to identify any vulnerabilities in its systems and address them promptly.

Read the entire lawsuit below:

If your information has been exposed, visit FTC or IdentityTheft.gov/databreach for detailed advice about your particular situation.