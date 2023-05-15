Cape Coral food trucks struggling with new standards

For weeks, food trucks in Cape Coral have been managing without their usual outdoor seating, tents, and other features pleasing for customers from the city’s new ordinance.

Food truck owners expressed how the new ordinance would make it more difficult to serve customers before it was implemented.

Having to eat in your vehicle on lunch break is not very pleasant.

The code compliance division manager, Todd Hogaland, states there weren’t any violations in the past week. WINK News spoke to Aurybel Castillo, the owner of Los Taquitos, a food truck that has had to adjust since the new ordinance.

“It’s not fair to the customer that work in the roofing to not have a place to sit in those 20-30 minute lunch break they have,” Castillo said.

Los Taquitos food truck in Cape Coral. CREDIT: WINK News

According to Manuela Guzman, the chief operating officer of Milly’s Dominican Kitchen, numbers have decreased since the ordinance has been in effect.

“The customers get used to seeing something in the same location all the time. So if they drive by and they don’t see you, they automatically assume you moved, you left. A lot of businesses are going to suffer.” said Guzman.