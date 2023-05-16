First responders save woman trapped in Lee County culvert pipe

Firefighters from the Iona McGregor Fire Department work to rescue a woman trapped in a culvert pipe, Monday, May 15, 2023. Credit: IMFD

On Monday, first responders in Lee County came together to save a woman trapped in a culvert pipe at an apartment complex.

According to the Iona McGregor Fire Department, their fire crews joined the South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, Lee County Public Safety and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to reach the woman trapped inside the pipe.

When first responders arrived, the woman was found around 50 feet into the pipe. One firefighter entered the pipe to make contact with her; fortunately, the woman was able to communicate the entire time. In confined space situations, firefighters always want to have two exit options, so a crane operator lifted a piece of the concrete on the other side of the pipe.

Firefighters were able to move the woman onto a board and set up a simple rope system to extract her from the confined space. Lee County EMS safely transported her to the hospital.

According to IMFD, it only took around five minutes to get the woman out of the pipe. The department did not identify which apartment complex the rescue took place at.