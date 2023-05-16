Gunfire during road rage incident in Collier County leads to arrest

Two men face charges for a road rage incident on Monday in Collier County.

Naples police said Haquilla Watson and Amaziah Nelson got into a fight that started on Pine Ridge Road near US-41 North in Collier County. Then they began throwing punches leading to shots fired at the Myrtle Terrace Intersection.

It started with three people in two cars who, for some reason, got angry with each other. Both cars pulled over, and that’s when the argument turned violent.

Watson, 23, is in the Collier County jail charged with firing gunshots at a moving car. Nelson is also behind bars, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple battery. All of this stems from road rage.

A police news release says Nelson, the driver of a Honda truck, and Watson, a passenger in a Mercedes Benz sedan, pulled over at Myrtle Ter. and US-41. Police say that Nelson punched the woman driving the Mercedes in the nose. Nelson then jumped back into his truck and crashed into the driver’s side of the car.

When Nelson began driving away, Naples police say that Watson jumped out of his car with a gun and opened fire but missed the truck. Police took Watson into custody at the scene. Tuesday afternoon, Nelson went before a judge.

“Sir, you are not to have contact with the victim. I’m going to order that you relinquish all firearms that you own or possess during this case,” the Judge said.

Moments after Watson left the court for jail, Naples police confirmed Nelson’s arrest, and he will appear in court Wednesday afternoon. The police report indicates that detectives reviewed video and photos from a nearby traffic camera that shows Watson holding a handgun.