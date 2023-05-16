Moving Florida Forward includes multi-million dollar road projects for Collier County

More than $700 million is going to make the commute in Collier County less of a pain.

A number of projects were accelerated in the recently passed budget and are part of the $7 billion Moving Florida Forward plan.

There are 20 projects across the state in total and a few in Collier County. The goal is to improve traffic.

The projects that Collier County is considering are part of the initiative spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

They include:

$23 million for a diverging diamond at Pine Ridge Road at the I-75 interchange, which will include the widening of Pine Ridge Road

$578 million for improvement to I-75 from Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road, including adding one additional lane in both directions

$85 million to construct a new alignment of State Road 29 as a four-lane divided roadway to serve as a loop around downtown Immokale

“I think the roads are in fairly decent shape. But I come from the manufacturing industry where you got to keep up and to maintain the roads because you don’t want to be repairing them when they’re in, in poor shape,” said Gary Greenway, of Collier County. “. “You just want to keep maintaining them to make sure they’re in good shape at all times.”

DeSantis said expediting the projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule.