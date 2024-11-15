Tim Aten Knows: Collier details road projects in Estates

Q: Could you give me information regarding the start of Randall Boulevard widening? I had attended a meeting back in 2018. It was supposed to start already. —Sonia C., Naples

A: Design of the Randall Boulevard widening and Randall-Immokalee Road intersection project in Golden Gate Estates began in mid-2022, but construction is not expected to start for another two years.

A Nov. 6 public information meeting provided area residents and business owners with the opportunity to review project plans at the 30% design stage and provide input on proposed improvements for the infrastructure changes. The project includes widening Randall Boulevard from two to four lanes on a six-lane footprint for about three-quarters of a mile from Immokalee Road east to just past Eighth Street NE. Creating a two-lane, 44-foot median between the eastbound and westbound lanes will allow possible future expansion of Randall to six lanes. Also affected by the intersection changes will be a half-mile stretch of Immokalee Road from east of Wilson Boulevard North to the Publix-anchored Neighborhood Shoppes at Orangetree.

The project is designed to address traffic congestion on Randall Boulevard, a major east-west road in Golden Gate Estates that especially jams during morning and afternoon drive times.

