Tim Aten Knows: Collier details road projects in Estates

The FGCU is hosting an emergency disaster drill training to educate students on how first responders prepare for crises.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping temperatures along with a few afternoon showers this Friday.
The Weather Authority is monitoring Tropical Storm Sara, which is expected to strengthen slightly before dissipation over Central America.
Susan and Dustin Cheatwood credit the Justin’s Place recovery program for saving their lives and stopping them from becoming a statistic.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued relocation notices to residents living in one of their temporary housing parks in Englewood East.
Six dogs, including four puppies and two adult dogs, were found stranded in an empty box on the corner of Experimental Road and State Road 29 in Immokalee.
Dunbar High School’s Special Teams unit has shown out these past two weeks, scoring a special teams touchdown in wins over South Fort Myers and Fort Myers.
“Play it safe.” That’s what Greg Irving thought he may be doing when he swung his puck Wednesday morning while golfing with his friend Joe Pack.
Veterans from Southwest Florida made a round trip to Washington, DC, and back in honor of their service.
It’s rare that a serious heart condition is a blessing, but that was the case for a Naples man. The surgery he received at NCH saved his life in more ways than one.
Many of you know what saltwater surge does to your homes after surviving hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton. It’s highly corrosive and destructive. It also has a similar impact on plants and wildlife, but that’s not all bad news.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell made a lot of memories playing at FGCU. From winning ASUN championships to playing for one of the winningest coaches in the sport Karl Smesko.
Daycare services at one church are canceled after a small fire at Victory church in Lehigh Acres.
The State of Florida is suing the Federal Emergency Management Agency for “conspiring to interfere with civil rights,” according to an official complaint filed by Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody.
Q: Could you give me information regarding the start of Randall Boulevard widening? I had attended a meeting back in 2018. It was supposed to start already. —Sonia C., Naples
A: Design of the Randall Boulevard widening and Randall-Immokalee Road intersection project in Golden Gate Estates began in mid-2022, but construction is not expected to start for another two years.
A Nov. 6 public information meeting provided area residents and business owners with the opportunity to review project plans at the 30% design stage and provide input on proposed improvements for the infrastructure changes. The project includes widening Randall Boulevard from two to four lanes on a six-lane footprint for about three-quarters of a mile from Immokalee Road east to just past Eighth Street NE. Creating a two-lane, 44-foot median between the eastbound and westbound lanes will allow possible future expansion of Randall to six lanes. Also affected by the intersection changes will be a half-mile stretch of Immokalee Road from east of Wilson Boulevard North to the Publix-anchored Neighborhood Shoppes at Orangetree.
The project is designed to address traffic congestion on Randall Boulevard, a major east-west road in Golden Gate Estates that especially jams during morning and afternoon drive times.
