Lee County approves purchase agreement for future EMS facility in south Fort Myers

Lee County Commissioners unanimously approved a more than $1 million purchase agreement Tuesday to acquire land for a future emergency medical services facility just northwest of the intersection of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers.

The agreement is between DP-TA Associates Ltd. and the county to purchase the 50,977-square-foot commercial lot at 13561 Goldenwood Drive for $1 million, plus $30,000 in estimated closing fees and costs.

The purchase is contingent upon the average of two appraisals of the land being at or more than $1 million.

