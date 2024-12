The Red Coconut RV park on Fort Myers Beach could become a high-rise luxury living building.

Seagate Development paid $52 million for the ten acres of land with plans to build 137 condos with beachfront views.

Hurricane Ian destroyed the park in 2022, opening land redevelopment opportunities.

The height of the condos would be limited to two stories, leaving space for a public park and a private pool.

Despite trying to reduce concerns regarding future development, Matt Price, the CEO of Seagate Development, said this project will not turn Fort Myers Beach into Miami.

FMB residents remain critical of the development, with many worrying about losing their paradise.

“I am in favor of progress, but I’d like to see more businesses coming back,” said David Talkington, who lives on the beach. “It’s just unfortunate because it will never be what it was, but that’s how it’s gonna be.”

The former owner of the Red Coconut RV park sold the land to Seagate Development so everyone could see the beach view.

Seagate said it will try to honor that by adding a beach club and a new restaurant with beach views.

“She [the owner] really wanted that beach view to be seen by everyone,” Price said. “She didn’t want height on the beach. She didn’t want residents on the beach, and that’s what we did. We put a beach club on the beach and put the residents on the other side.”

On the other side of Estero Boulevard, Seagate plans to build a condo that could be 15 stories high.

Until Seagate gets public approval and secures the proper permits, the development won’t happen.

Seagate expects the approval, permitting, and design process to take at least a year and construction to last three years.

Seagate and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will hold a public hearing on Monday to gather feedback from island residents.

Seagate has not yet announced the total cost for the project or the price for the condominiums.