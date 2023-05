Dolores Menendez, former Cape Coral city attorney

According to the City of Cape Coral, Dolores Menendez, the city’s attorney for 32 years, has died.

ūüĆĻ We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dolores Menendez, our esteemed City Attorney. With a remarkable 43-year legal career, including 32 years of dedicated service to Cape Coral, Dolores left an indelible mark on our community. pic.twitter.com/WmYwqDqauA — City of Cape Coral (@CapeCoral) May 19, 2023

Menendez was 67 years old. Deputy City Attorney Brian Bartos will fulfill the duties of Menendez’s role for now.

