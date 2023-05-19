Convicted felon hired to protect students at Canterbury School

The Canterbury School. CREDIT: WINK News

Lee County Sheriff’s Office found evidence that a convicted felon was hired to protect students at Canterbury School. Wyatt Henderson, former director of security at the school, lied on his application to get a security license.

When asked if he was ever convicted of a felony, Henderson said, “No.”

Henderson spent time in prison for pistol-whipping a child, breaking his jaw.

“Obviously, he didn’t take his felony very seriously,” said Rick Warren, who met Henderson a month before he resigned.

The paperwork details how Henderson did not apply for the position. He was specifically sought out by the school.

“How did they miss it on the background investigation? How could they have missed that?” Warren said.

The principal of Canterbury sent some short emails to parents but did not address anything that’s in the sheriff’s office paperwork.

“Don’t say anything bad. Just get out of this situation. This doesn’t feel good.” Warren said.

Warren’s mother lives on the other side of Canterbury School. When the family lost one of its pets, they got the school’s permission to search the grounds. But they did not get Wyatt Henderson’s blessing.

WINK News asked Warren about the encounter. Warren said that Henderson said, “That we were lucky that we could come back here… and that school is out… or he’d have to call Homeland Security and to get approval for us to come on the property.

“I used to work for law enforcement back in the late 70s. I had a good feeling about this guy that something was wrong.” Warren said.

