Head of security for Fort Myers school arrested on Monday

POLICE LIGHTS Credit: WINK News

The head of security for the Canterbury School in Fort Myers, Wyatt Henderson, was arrested on Monday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Canterbury officials said they would never knowingly operate outside of regulations and are taking appropriate measures.

Henderson worked for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and was convicted of pistol-whipping a minor and breaking his jaw during a drug bust.

Henderson was released from custody Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.