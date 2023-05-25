Planned North Naples apartment complex approved by county commissioners

Collier County Commissioners approved site plans Tuesday for a 336-unit, four-story apartment complex called The Haven at North Naples. The 28-acre property at the southwest quadrant of Airport-Pulling Road and Orange Blossom Drive is shared with The Carlisle Naples senior living community and is across the street from the Collier County Public Library Headquarters branch and wraps around the Italian American Foundation.

South Carolina-based Johnson Development Associates will be using 14 of the 28 acres for The Haven at North Naples, which won’t be affiliated with The Carlisle other than an agreement to share some parking spaces. Johnson Development, which also developed Lago Apartments off Radio Road, is requesting a Growth Management Plan amendment to allow 76 income-restricted units, with 38 being restricted to below 100% of the county’s average median income of $98,600 for a family of four and 38 below 80%.

“The commission and the community has asked for the private sector to play a role in addressing this affordable housing issue,” land-use attorney Rich Yovanovich said. “This developer is going to play a role. They’re going to develop a Class-A project similar to what they’ve already done in the community.”

