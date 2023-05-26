Busy Memorial Day Weekend travel

Travelers in Southwest Florida and across the country are getting out of town for the Memorial Day Weekend.

As many as 42 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles during the Memorial Day Weekend. Inflation, gas prices, and fear of your flight getting canceled may impact those travelers.

David and Pegge Rieger, of Tarpon Springs, are among those 42 million expected to travel over the holiday weekend. AAA said it would be one of the busiest Memorial Day Weekends in 20 years.

“We’re retired now and want to enjoy life,” David said.

The Riegers and friends love the beach, so they made a pit stop on Luckett Road before going to Fort Lauderdale. When they travel, they make sure they have a plan.

“We drive mainly; we pick the best hotel at the cheapest prices,” Pegge said.

Despite rising inflation, in Florida, gas prices continue to drop. This Memorial Day, gas prices are $1.20 less per gallon than in 2022.

“I try to fill up at Sam’s Club because it’s cheaper,” David said.

AAA said nearly 3.5 million people would fly during the holiday. The cancelation and delay crisis struck during Memorial Day Weekend a year ago.

The airlines blamed a lack of staff but promised they’ll get everyone where they need to go this holiday weekend, weather permitting.

The Riegers prefer to control their destiny when they are traveling.

“I don’t want to fly over there, worry about getting a rental car. We’re comfortable in this. This is what we always take,” David said.

Before hitting the roads, check apps like Gas Buddy for the best prices. In Fort Myers, the best gas price is $3.17.