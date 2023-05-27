Fort Myers police officers arrest man for hotel burglary

On Friday, Fort Myers Police officers arrested a man for a May 5th burglary that took place at a Travel Inn, located at 2939 Cleveland Avenue.

According to police, Michael McCarter, 54, was charged with one count of burglary, and one count of larceny.

At around 3:30 a.m. on May 5th, McCarter and another unidentified male entered a room at a Travel Inn while it was occupied and stole the victim’s wallet containing personal identification documents and $2,000 in cash.

A witness observed the two males, accompanied by two unknown females, and asked them what they were doing inside the room. The suspects eventually exited the room and fled the scene, running northbound.

The second suspect still hasn’t been identified.