Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on the campaign trail

A husband, a father, a Governor and now a Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis is a busy man who’s about to get much busier.

On this Memorial Day, DeSantis, a Navy vet, paid tribute to the Americans who died wearing our nation’s uniforms.

“The sacrifices that people have made throughout history matters. We would not be free people without those sacrifices. And I’m just glad that in the state of Florida, this is something that’s recognized in every corner of our state,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis will shift his focus to the Presidency from the ceremony in Jacksonville. DeSantis plans to sell what he calls his list of accomplishments.

Keeping the state open during Covid.

Taking on what he calls “Woke” ideology, highlighted by what critics call the Don’t Say Gay Law, eliminating or restricting conversation about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

Banning the use of state money for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Tightening the timeline for a woman to have an abortion.

Signing a law okaying permitless concealed carry of a gun.

“He’s sort of got a reputation as a strong conservative fighter that effectively gets this legislation through,” UCF Political Scientist Aubtrey Jewett said.

Jewett explained DeSantis would find out whether his Florida blueprint would play outside of Florida.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the Governor will campaign across Iowa before getting to New Hampshire on Thursday. They are among the first states to hold Presidential primaries and are three states where DeSantis is a solid second choice. But well behind former President Trump in each state’s latest poll.

“I think for Republican voters, they’re going to look at a number of things. One, they’re going to look at electability, who do they think can not only win the Republican primary but who do they think has the best chance to win the general election,” Jewett said.

Real Clear Politics shows DeSantis with a half-a-point advantage over President Biden, but with 75 weeks until the election, anything can happen.