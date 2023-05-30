WINK News

Man arrested as suspect in Fort Myers High School break-in

Writer: Joey Pellegrino
Louis Pastrana, 25. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man is in custody after police say he was identified as the culprit in a break-in at Fort Myers High School.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 25-year-old Louis Pastrana was arrested on Monday after an investigation using detective work and surveillance footage from the break-in established probable cause.

Pastrana is accused of using an unlocked door to break into Fort Myers High School on May 11 shortly before midnight and taking a small amount of money and food.

Pastrana faces charges of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and larceny (other theft). He remains in the Lee County Jail.

