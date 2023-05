Joseph Zieler, convicted double-murderer, has returned to court for making an obscene gesture toward the mother of his youngest victim.

Zieler was called to court Wednesday on a charge of harassing a witness, victim or informant.

In 1990, Zieler killed Robin Cornell, 11, and family friend Lisa Story, 32, in a Cape Coral home.

A judge will decide if he will face death for his murder and sexual battery convictions, after a jury recommended the punishment.