Zotter Chocolates finds bigger Cape Coral warehouse as online sales surge

Barbara Dolleschal said she cracked the digital marketing code for Zotter Chocolates, the Austrian-based business for which she serves as stateside general manager.

Dolleschal, who moved to Cape Coral with her husband Andreas “Andy” Dolleschal about a decade ago, had been receiving shipments of chocolate from Austria for about seven years at a 1,400-square-foot warehouse off Pine Island Road.

Entering this year, however, the increase in demand for the chocolate meant the need for more space. Zotter’s Cape Coral operations moved into the 2,800-square-foot corner of a warehouse building at 413 NE Van Loon Lane, Unit 117, about a mile from the former location.

