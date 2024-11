A Cape Coral homeowner is relieved to discover that there are still people who do good in the world.

Sebastian Bokemeier lost his wallet, but somebody brought it back to his house with everything still inside.

He wanted to say thank you to this kind stranger but only had a picture from his doorbell camera and a social media post.

“Lost wallet-found by an amazing person!” said the Facebook post that got over 1,000 reactions online.

“I just wanted to meet him and say thank you, because he just left the wallet in my mailbox, and there was no sign of him,” said Bokemeier.

Sebastian Bokemeier was riding his motorcycle when his wallet fell out of his pocket without him noticing. Luckily for him, it landed in the right hands.

“I figured his ID was in it. He probably needs that as soon as possible. I just figured I’d take it himself or myself right after work,” said Brian Coyle, the man who found Boemeier’s wallet.

Brian returned the wallet as soon as he was done at work.

“We were already asleep, so we caught him on the camera,” said Bokemeier.

A stranger caught on camera, this time doing a good deed. Sebastian took to Facebook in hopes of finding the good Samaritan.

“I was so impressed how many likes and comments were below it, I couldn’t read all of them,” said Bokemeier.

Within hours, a comment from one proud momma led Sebastian to find Brian Coyle, the man in the video.

“It’s nice, I guess. I mean, I didn’t think anything of it, really. I just figured it’s the right thing to do. I’m glad to see those other people that kind of agree with me,” said Coyle.

Bokemeier was able to thank Coyle, and Coyle’s good deed has reminded us all that there are very good people out there.

Bokemeier told WINK that after learning they are both motorcycle riders he hopes the two can maybe ride together sometime.

Coyle is humble and says he was just doing the right thing, but in today’s world, any good deed amongst strangers is worth taking note of.

As the saying goes, no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.