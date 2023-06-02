Lee County Tax Collector plans new office for Miromar Outlets in Estero

With thousands of new homes off Corkscrew Road planned or already built, the Lee County Tax Collector needed more office space to accommodate the growing tax base.

Entering 2024, it will get just that. About 10,500 square feet of empty storefronts at the southwest corner of Miromar Outlets in Estero will be converted into a new Lee County Tax Collector’s Office, one that also will offer on-site approved road test courses for driver’s licenses.

The new location will be 7 to 10 miles west of where housing developments are in the planning stages or already under construction.

After Lee County elected officials, including current commissioners Brian Hamman and Cecil Pendergrass, voted to boost development tenfold in the Density Reduction/Groundwater Recharge area in 2015, thousands of new homes have been built, and thousands more are in the planning stages off Corkscrew Road, east of Estero.

