Trinity Community Church holds summit for mental health

Promoting mental health and mental health awareness for the youth in our community is the goal of Trinity Community Church.

They are holding the “Project U-turn Youth and Adult Summit” at Bridge Prep Academy on Saturday. Children, adults, and parents are invited to visit and learn about mental health.

Coping with subjects such as substance abuse, depression and trauma.

“Well, today, we want to provide some necessary resources our youth and young adults in our community, as it relates to some of the trouble that they’ve experienced from depression, different events in their life that caused them to head down more of a negative pathway,” said Pastor Rigg.

“My experience was that we had some incidences close to our church. So this is really Trinity Community Church at Bridge Prep Academy. We had one child to die from an overdose of fentanyl. We had another lady accidentally shot.” Pastor Rigg said. “We had another child that committed suicide in front of his girlfriend. And it was a senior in high school and some other events that just brought awareness to myself and to church as a community.”

The event is a wonderful way for kids and parents to learn how to cope with things like this.

There will be 250 people in attendance. It’s open to all visitors.