Collier Commissioner Kowal hosts public forum to address affordable housing, storm risk feasibility study

Collier County District 4 Commissioner Dan Kowal held a public forum session last week, addressing residents’ questions and providing input on a variety of issues the county faces. Kowal, who has held office for six months, provided updates on county projects and priorities, such as affordable housing, the STARabilty Foundation project and the Army Corps of Engineers’ Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study.

Beach berm restoration project nears completion

The county’s 2023 Emergency Beach Berm Project began in April and is nearing completion.

“It’s going well. We haven’t had any complaints where the trucks are getting too overbearing going on the beaches,” Kowal said. “And the way they’re going has been working well with the people who are using our beaches, because, believe it or not, we have not slowed down a lot.”

