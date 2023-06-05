Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais announces retirement

Roger Desjarlais (Lee County government)

Lee County Manager Roger J. Desjarlais has announced his retirement.

Desjarlais remarked in his retirement letter, dated June 1, on how resilient the Lee County population is in dealing with the difficulties of the previous decade.

“Together, we have managed and cared for this community through COVID, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Ian, flooding from record rainfall and a host of other events,” Desjarlais wrote.

Desjarlais spent his 10-year career assisting county commissioners in lowering the Lee County tax rate four times. Desjarlais also help with planning and building roads and infrastructure.

Desjarlais’ retirement date is July 31. The retirement letter can be viewed below.