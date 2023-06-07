Discovered human remains identified in Collier County

The human remains found in a wooded area last year have been identified.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, two men discovered skeletal remains while they were walking in the woods along the canal that runs behind the 5300 block of Myrtle Lane on March 30, 2022.

Detectives believe the remains had been in place for several months.

The remains were identified as Sean M. Morgan, born Sept. 7, 1974, thanks to a DNA match.

An autopsy by the Collier County Medical Examiner’s Office and a forensic anthropological examination by Florida Gulf Coast University determined the manner of death to be homicide.

No arrest has been made.

Family members said Morgan had been homeless or lived in half-way houses since moving to Florida in 2012. He had a learning disability and battled substance abuse.

Morgan was known to frequent the East Naples-Bayshore Drive area in Collier County and the Fort Myers Beach area in Lee County.

The last time family members had contact with Morgan was in September 2021, a few days before his birthday, which they said was unusual.

They requested a welfare check on Morgan after Hurricane Ian made landfall here Sept. 28, 2022, but he was never located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).