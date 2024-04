Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a comfortable Friday morning start with dry and breezy afternoon conditions expected.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Sightly milder morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Southwest Florida will see the afternoon breeze pick up with winds sustained between 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon and evening.

This warm, dry and breezy weather will enhance our risk for brush fires this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday: Mild morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sun and clouds with warm and breezy conditions for the afternoon.

Use caution if you are taking your boat out for the day. Southwest Florida will see an east wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Another pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon with warm and breezy conditions once again expected.

This continued warm, dry and breezy weather will increase brush fires through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.