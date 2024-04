Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a dry Tuesday morning with the possibility of isolated rainstorms throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “We have a better chance for thunder and lighting due to jet stream energy moving through the southern parts of the country, adding lift to the atmosphere, raising the storm chance.”

Maloch then mentions that the added moisture from the humid morning will increase the likelihood of rainstorms in Southwest Florida.

Tuesday will be a milder and more humid morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s.

While the morning will be dry, isolated storms will develop and pop up in the afternoon and evening.

While a few of the storms develop along the coast, the majority of the storms will be east of I-75. We’ll see another warm day with highs in the upper 80s.

On Wednesday, the morning will be mild and humid again, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Southwest Florida will experience dry conditions in the morning, with isolated storms developing in the afternoon and continuing through the evening with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday morning will have sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will start dry, but isolated rain and storms will pop up in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Temperatures will be warmer, with more communities in the lower 90s in the afternoon.

