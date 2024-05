For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends:

Rhett is a 2-year-old lab/hound mix.

He is a lucky tri-pawed animal with a sweet and loving personality.

While Rhett has only three legs, it does not prevent him from playing fetch and running around in the yard.

Tag is a 7-year-old terrier mix.

At 87 pounds, this gentle giant is one of the sweetest and gentlest animals at the GCHS.

Tag already knows commands like “sit” and “down.”

He would make for a great addition to any loving home.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.